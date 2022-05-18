Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MUR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 90,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,930. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,065 shares of company stock valued at $448,552. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

