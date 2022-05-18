Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Robert Madison Murphy Sells 1,965 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Madison Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Madison Murphy sold 8,035 shares of Murphy USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,009,794.55.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $9,580,800.00.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $261.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.17. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $262.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Murphy USA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

