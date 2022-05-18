Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Robert Madison Murphy Sells 8,035 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,009,794.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,939,263.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Madison Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $9,580,800.00.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $261.69 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $262.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day moving average is $197.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $35,961,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,647,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 137,549 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

