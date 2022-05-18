MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 25.5% in April

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MV Oil Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of NYSE:MVO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,020. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

