MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

MVBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MVB Financial by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 194,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MVB Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MVB Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MVB Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

