Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

MYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MYE traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 15,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Myers Industries by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Myers Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

