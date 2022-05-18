Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $900.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,447,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

