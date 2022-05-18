MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Update

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 241,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,119. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

