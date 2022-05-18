N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

N-able stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. N-able has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.64.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.29 million. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that N-able will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,656,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,590,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

