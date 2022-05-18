NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE NC opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $387.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.
NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
