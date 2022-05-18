NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $387.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

