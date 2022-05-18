NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NanoXplore stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,935. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

