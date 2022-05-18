NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NanoXplore stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 8,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,703. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

