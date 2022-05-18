NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Raymond James

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Shares of NNXPF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.