National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

NYSE CM opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.6335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

