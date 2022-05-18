National Bank Financial Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target to C$11.25

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTC:AYASF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 7,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.44.
About Aya Gold & Silver (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aya Gold & Silver (AYASF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.