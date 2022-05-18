National Bank Financial Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target to C$11.25

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTC:AYASF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 7,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

