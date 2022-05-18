National Bank Financial Raises K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$12.75

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNTNF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of KNTNF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 51,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. K92 Mining has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

