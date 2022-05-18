National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.60). The firm had revenue of C$6.25 million during the quarter.
Further Reading
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.