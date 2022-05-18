National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.91. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$30.31 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Insiders have sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217 in the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

