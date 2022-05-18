National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.66.

NYSE BNS opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after buying an additional 2,102,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after buying an additional 1,914,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.