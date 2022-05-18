National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

Shares of TD stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.