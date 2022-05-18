National Bankshares Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

KNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

KNT stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$982,000. Also, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,431.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,224.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

