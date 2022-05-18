National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Down 13.8% in April

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 797,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 925,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.
NGG opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. National Grid has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
