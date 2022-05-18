National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Colliers Securities

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Colliers Securities to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NNN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. 23,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after buying an additional 84,405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in National Retail Properties by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.