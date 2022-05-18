National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NNN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

