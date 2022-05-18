Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 166,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 131,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,938. The firm has a market cap of $234.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

