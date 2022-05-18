Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target Increased to €29.60 by Analysts at Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from €29.00 ($30.21) to €29.60 ($30.83) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($23.65) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 14,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

