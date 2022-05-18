Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Necessity Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust. It focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties principally in the U.S. The Necessity Retail REIT, formerly known as American Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTL opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

