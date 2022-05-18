Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 380.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on OTMO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
NASDAQ OTMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,131. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.
Otonomo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
