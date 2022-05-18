Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 380.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OTMO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ OTMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,131. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

