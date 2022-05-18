Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 36,529 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

