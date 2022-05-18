Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 17,448 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $143,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

