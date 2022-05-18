Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 21,673 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Zalevsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40.

Shares of NKTR opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

