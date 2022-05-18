Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 3,136 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 3,136 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $12,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
