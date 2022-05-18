Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 3,136 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 3,136 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $12,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,329,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.