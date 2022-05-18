Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NLLSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

NLLSF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

