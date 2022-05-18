Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) PT Lowered to 11.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 11.40 to 11.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of Nel ASA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,641. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

