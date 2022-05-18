NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

NTAP opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

