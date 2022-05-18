Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 704,400 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 571,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.