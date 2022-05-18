NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 85.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

