NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Up 26.3% in April

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NRSN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 102,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,034. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

