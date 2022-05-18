New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NJR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 431,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 146.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

