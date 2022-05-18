New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NJR stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

