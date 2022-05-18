New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Steven B. Klinsky Purchases 14,250 Shares

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $181,402.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,162,847 shares in the company, valued at $91,183,042.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NMFC opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

