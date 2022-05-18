New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Steven B. Klinsky Purchases 18,350 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 18,350 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,919,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NMFC stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $42,510,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after buying an additional 209,532 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,098,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 654,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 129,653 shares during the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.