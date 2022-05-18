New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben Sells 2,950 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Mark Sachleben sold 15,616 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,101,240.32.
NEWR opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
