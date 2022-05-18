New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs Sells 2,665 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $115,447.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $244,671.84.
- On Thursday, February 17th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 324 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $22,349.52.
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26.
NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
