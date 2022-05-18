New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Steve Hurn Sells 2,230 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Hurn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

