New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Steve Hurn Sells 2,230 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Steve Hurn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84.
Shares of New Relic stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
