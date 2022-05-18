NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Short Interest Up 21.9% in April

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 9,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NewAge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 40.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NewAge has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

