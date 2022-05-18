Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Up 22.9% in April

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCAC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. Newcourt Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

