Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

About Newmark Group (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.