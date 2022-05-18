Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NR. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NR opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Donald Win Young purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,450 shares in the company, valued at $236,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 87,702 shares of company stock worth $311,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 80.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 20.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

