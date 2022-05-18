Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Purchases 4,200 Shares

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. 2,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,289. The firm has a market cap of $592.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 2,643.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

